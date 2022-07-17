Man arrested for threatening wife after she files for divorce

PETALING JAYA: Police have detained a 32-year-old lorry driver for allegedly threatening his wife after he discovered that she had filed for a divorce, NST reports.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the complainant, a 31-year-old administrator, lodged a report stating that her husband had made a commotion outside their house in Taman Muda on July 11.

The complainant was working at home when the suspect started a commotion outside the house after he found out that she had filed for a divorce at the court.

“He then uttered threats and obscenities against the complainant,“ he said today.

Police picked up the man several hours later.

The man had been remanded for three days till July 18 to assist investigations, adding that he had three drug offences.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.