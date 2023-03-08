Man arrested for throwing girl off first floor, hurling baby in home

GEORGE TOWN: Police swiftly arrested a man for throwing his nieces, one girl off the first floor of an apartment and hurling a month-old baby onto the ground inside the flat, during a horrific incident at his family’s home in Jalan Maklom here yesterday.

Northeast District police chief ACP Soffian Santong said police arrested the 29-year-old man at the scene after the mother of the two children reported the incident which occurred at about 3.40 pm.

“The incident unfolded when the man returned to the flat covered in blood with cuts on his hands and told his elder sister, who is the mother of the girl and baby, to kill him.

“The sister was aghast at his request before urging him to simmer down when the suspect suddenly snatched the woman’s three-year-old daughter and threw her from the first floor of their flat, before hurling his sister’s 40-day-old baby onto the floor in the flat,” Soffian said when contacted today.

He said the episode happened so quickly that the suspect’s mother, younger and older sisters who were present did not have time to restrain the suspect from the dastardly act.

Soffian said the suspect’s sister alerted her husband before calling police who rushed to the scene to detain the suspect.

He said that as a result of the falls, the three-year-old girl was injured on her mouth and broke her left leg while the baby was said to be suffering brain hammoerage.

According to him, both children are currently being treated at Penang Hospital and remain under close medical supervision.

“The occupants of the flat are the suspect, his mother and younger sister while the elder sister was there because she was in confinement after giving birth to the baby girl,” Soffian said.

He said the man, who is unemployed, has been remanded for seven days to assist investigations under Section 307 of the Penal Code.

“Police have obtained a medical report on the suspect to see whether he is suffering from mental health problems following his bizarre conduct,” he said.-Bernama