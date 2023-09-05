Man arrested for uploading racist, seditious posts on social media

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a man suspected of uploading two racially provocative and seditious posts on social media that could threaten public order.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said the 33-year-old owner of the Twitter account @hezryhaizad was nabbed in Bagan Serai, Perak yesterday and would be remanded for three days starting today.

“Following the arrest, police also confiscated a handphone and a SIM card belonging to the suspect,“ she said in a statement today.

She said the case is being investigated by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit, Division D5, Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 505 (c) of the Penal Code with the intention of encouraging or who may encourage any group or race to commit an offence against any other group or race.

Noorsiah said the suspect is also being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988, which is for improper use of network facilities or network services. -Bernama