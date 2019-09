JOHOR BARU: A man was arrested by police last night after he allegedly tried to break into a house at Taman Nusantara, near Gelang Patah, early Wednesday morning.

Iskandar Puteri District Police Chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the 44-year-old suspect was arrested at 9pm, following a police report by members of the public.

“Based on the information, police arrested a local man at a house in Kampung Melayu, Gelang Patah at about 9pm last night.

“The police also confiscated clothing items believed to have be worn by the suspect during the incident,” he said in a statement today.

The suspect tested positive for methaphetamine and morphine drugs and had 15 drug related records.

Dzulkhairi said the man is being remanded today and the case is being investigated under Section 447 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, a seven minute CCTV recording of a man on a motorcycle believed to be trying to break into a house, went viral on the social media. - Bernama