Man arrested on suspicion of alcohol, cigarette smuggling in Muar

MUAR: A 56-year-old man was arrested at a house in Sri Menanti, Parit Jawa, here, on suspicion of being involved in smuggling alcohol and cigarettes, on Wednesday.

Muar district police chief ACP Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said a total of 1,631 cartons of cigarettes and 72 bottles of alcohol without customs clearance were found with the man in a raid conducted at 12.10 am.

He said the cigarettes and alcohol seized in ‘Op Kontraban’ by a police team were estimated to be worth RM103,514.

“The suspect has five criminal records, and is suspected of being actively involved in smuggling activities for about a month,“ he said in a statement tonight.

The case is being investigated in accordance with Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967. - Bernama