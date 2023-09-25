Man arrested over boy’s murder in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: Police arrested a male suspect linked to the murder of a boy at the Felda Sahabat 30 housing estate near here yesterday.

District police chief ACP Rohan Shah Ahmad said the 33-year-old man was arrested with the help of the Felda Auxiliary Police team at Ladang FGV PM Sahabat 41 block area at 7 am today.

“The suspect then revealed the location of a machete believed to have been used by him during the incident. The 23-inch machete was recovered in the roadside bush,“ he said in a statement.

Rohan Shah said the police will apply for a remand order against the suspect tomorrow in order to complete the investigation of the case.

Yesterday, the media reported that an 11-year-old boy was found dead with slash wounds on his head and neck, in addition to severed left hand, believed to have been attacked by a male friend of the victim’s stepfather. - Bernama