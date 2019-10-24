Man arrested over Facebook threat against Kit Siang

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested a man over a death threat made against DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang (pix) via Facebook.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the suspect, aged 50, was arrested in Temerloh, Pahang, on Tuesday, following a police report lodged in Jelapang, Perak.

“The suspect is in remand for three days until tomorrow to assist investigation and the investigation papers will be sent to the public prosecutor’s office for further instructions,” he told a media conference here yesterday.

Last Oct 15, DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) chief Howard Lee Chuan How lodged a police report over the Facebook death threat made against Lim.

Meanwhile, Huzir said the police would summon the chief executive of the secretariat for the recently held Malay Dignity Congress, Emeritus Professor Zainal Kling on his speech at the congress at the Malawati Stadium in Shah Alam last Oct 6.

He said this followed a police report lodged by a special officer of the Penang Deputy Chief Minister.

“The police have recorded the statement by the complainant and have contacted Zainal to come to Bukit Aman this Friday to record his statement,” he added.

He said the police would also call the organiser of the congress to facilitate investigation.

In another development, he said the police would call two Facebook account handlers of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak to record their statements in connection with the posting of an alleged defamatory statement against Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming. — Bernama