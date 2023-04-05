Man arrested over RM1.8m jewellery heist

SEREMBAN: Police have arrested a man in connection with a robbery in Kuala Pilah near here yesterday where two jewellery suppliers lost a delivery of about RM1.8 million to two armed men behind a goldsmith shop.

Kuala Pilah district police deputy chief DSP Syahrul Anuar Abdul Wahab said the 50-year-old suspect was nabbed in the district at 10 pm yesterday.

“The man has been remanded for seven days till May 10. Based on the man’s statement, we are in the process of ascertaining the identity of another suspect and other individuals who might be involved in the case.

“Based on the goldsmith shop’s closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) recording, you can see that the robbery was well planned. We hope to make more arrests after this,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

In the 11 am robbery, the two jewellery traders were ambushed by two masked men armed with parang in the back lane of the goldsmith shop.

The robbers were said to have escaped with the loot in a silver car. - Bernama