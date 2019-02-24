Man arrested with 120 packs of ketum juice in Bayan Baru

GEORGE TOWN: Police arrested a man believed to be involved in processing and selling ketum juice, and seized 120 packs of the juice worth RM600 from the man in a raid on his “operation centre” in a bush near Sungai Kluang, Bayan Baru, here yesterday.

Southwest District Police chief Supt A.A Anbalagan said the 43-year-old man was nabbed in the 12.30pm raid, which was mounted following a public tip-off and investigation findings gathered over the past week.

“During the raid in the bush by the river, police found a barrel containing 120 packs of ketum juice, and initial investigation also found that the location had been famous among ketum addicts to hang out and get their ketum fix,” he told reporters here.

He said the suspect was believed to have obtained the ketum leaves from a neighbouring country.

Apart from the suspect, police also detained 23 men, aged between 20 and 45, for screening, he added. — Bernama