Man arrested with 450kg of ketum leaves

KUANTAN: Police arrested a man together with 450 kilogrammes (kg) of ketum leaves in Kampung Seberang Jelai, Kuala Lipis this morning, the biggest seizure of ketum leaves in the district.

Lipis district police chief Supt Azli Mohd Noor said the 33-year-old self-employed suspect was detained at 6.45 am, and besides the ketum leaves, police also confiscated 400 bottles of black liquid believed to be cough mixture containing codeine.

“All the ketum leaves and liquid were found in black plastic and stashed in the boot of a four-wheel drive parked in front of an unnumbered house in the village.

“Preliminary investigations found that the suspect is believed to have obtained all the items from Sik, Kedah,“ he said in a statement here today.

Azli said police also confiscated a parang and RM550 in cash, and the value of the entire seizure was RM11,050.

The suspect, who has 10 previous criminal records for theft, causing mischief and intentionally causing injury with a weapon, will be remanded tomorrow to help in further investigations. -Bernama