GEORGE TOWN: The lavish lifestyle of a jobless man since the past three months ended abruptly after he was arrested by police with 4.6kg of syabu with a street value of RM260,000 last Thursday.

Northeast District Police Chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang today said the man aged 21-years old was arrested in a public toilet in Jelutong, here at about 3.45pm following a week-long investigation based on public tip-off.

“Police confiscated 101g of syabu valued at RM15,150 which was on him during arrest, and following that, we raided his rented home at Sungai Ara, Bayan Lepas near here and found 4.5kg of syabu valued at RM244,850,“ he said in a media conference here.

He said police also confiscated a digital weighing machine, plastic sheets and several equipment to pack drugs. Further investigation found that the man repackaged and sold back the drugs to local customers.

Police also seized RM2,000 in cash and a Toyota Vios and Yamaha 135LC motorcycle belonging to the suspect.

“The police believed that the man was not working alone and we are hunting for other syndicate members who are believed to still be in the state,“ he said.

The unmarried man was tested positive for drugs and has been remanded for seven days to assist investigation. The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.

He said the drugs seized from the man could be abused by 23,475 drug addicts if it penetrated the market. — Bernama