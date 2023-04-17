Man assaults brother after being reprimanded for arguing with mum

KUALA LUMPUR: A man allegedly assaulted his older brother after he (the suspect) was dissatisfied at being reprimanded for arguing with their mother.

Brickfields District Police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said that in the 4am incident at their residence in Taman Bukit Angkasa, here, the victim suffered injuries and bruises on his back, right shoulder and left hand.

He said investigations found that the incident occurred when the victim saw the suspect arguing with their mother for taking too long to come out of the bathroom.

“The victim, 24, reprimanded his younger sibling for verbally abusing their mother. The suspect then hit the victim with a rubber hose and an iron rod and also injured him with a knife.

“The suspect, 23, has been arrested and is found to have three criminal and drug-related records,” he said in a statement yesterday, adding that police also seized the weapons believed to have been used to injure his brother.

He said the suspect has been remanded for four days under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code and that the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by using dangerous weapons. - Bernama