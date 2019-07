JASIN: A 69-year-old woman sustained serious injuries on her face after she was punched and slapped by her grandson-in-law because she did not stop his eight-month-old daughter from crying.

Jasin OCPD Deputy Supt Arshad Abu said in the incident at around 6am yesterday, the victim suffered injuries on her forehead and bruises on both her eyes due to the assault.

He added the victim is being treated at the Jasin Hospital and will be referred to Melaka Hospital to be checked by an eye specialist, adding she was at risk of losing her eyesight due to the seriousness of her injuries.

“Initial investigation found before the incident, the victim’s granddaughter was in the room, and the baby was crying in the living room.

“The suspect then used abusive words and alleged the victim was not good in taking care of the baby before hitting the victim until she fell. Soon after assaulting her, the suspect fled with his wife and child,“ he said when contacted here today.

Arshad said the suspect who did not have a permanent job and his wife stayed with the victim since they got married, and was fully borne by the victim who worked as a cook at an Islamic school canteen with RM250 monthly salary.

Arshad said police detained the 24-year-old suspect in Bachang here at 11 pm on Monday and also tested positive for drugs.

The suspect had two previous criminal records for drug abuse, he said, adding the case is being probed under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt. — Bernama