Man assaults sister for ‘hot and smelly’ cooking

PETALING JAYA: Police have detained a man for allegedly assaulting his sister for a “strong smell and heat” coming from the kitchen where she had been cooking.

The man had been asleep in a room near the kitchen of the house he shared with his younger sister when he was awakened about 11pm, ostensibly because of the strong smell and the heat emanating from what was being cooked, NST reports.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the 31-year-old man was angered by this and pulled her hair, punched and slapped her several times.

“He also hurled vulgarities at the victim before going back into the room and slamming the room door shut,“ he reportedly said.

The victim suffered a broken front tooth and bruises on her face.

A police team was sent to the victim’s house to arrest her brother at about 1.30am yesterday.

The case was being investigated under Session 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt to a person.

Anyone with information related to the case can directly contact the nearest police station or the investigating officer, Inspector K. Suresh at 017-4333795.