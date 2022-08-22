Man attacked by crocodile while fishing

SEMPORNA: A missing angler is believed to have been snatched by a crocodile while out fishing in the Pegagau River near here yesterday.

Semporna Fire and Rescue station chief Faizal Ahmad said the victim identified as Azman Tugau was attacked by a crocodile in an incident at 3 pm today.

“Information about the attack was obtained from a friend of the victim as both were fishing together, other details such as the age of the victim was not available and is still under investigation,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

In the meantime, Faizal said the fire brigade was seeking more information about the incident and mounted a search and rescue operation for the missing victim.

Meanwhile, Faizal when contacted by reporters, said based preliminary investigation, the 34-year-old victim was fishing in the river with his cousin (earlier information mentioned it was a friend) without using a boat.|

“Suddenly, the victim was snatched by a crocodile and his cousin managed to escape and lodged a report with police,” he said.

The search and rescue operation was suspended at 8.35 pm tonight, and will resume at 7 am today.- Bernama