Man awaiting imprisonment died in a lock-up in Johor

PETALING JAYA: A 48-year-old man died less than two weeks after he was sentenced to five months imprisonment for a drug offence.

Bukit Aman’s integrity and standards compliance department (JIPS) director Azri Ahmad reportedly said the man was found in a weak condition at the lock-up yesterday.

The man who was supposed to serve his sentence at Kluang Prison was temporarily housed at the Seri Alam district police headquarters lock-up until May 10.

A doctor from Masai health clinic conducted a checkup and confirmed his death.

Fifteen custodial deaths have been reported this year alone before the latest incident.