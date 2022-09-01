Man beaten to death by housemate

ALOR SETAR: A man died after he was believed to have been beaten for over a month by his housemate in Taman Gemilang in Sungai Lalang, near Bedong, yesterday.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan said the victim, aged 39, died while on the way to the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH) in Sungai Petani.

“The victim who worked as a contract labourer was sent to hospital by his housemate (suspect) but died on the way (to hospital) and was pronounced dead by a doctor at the Red Zone of HSAH’s Emergency Department at 3.40 pm.

“The doctor who conducted the examination found that the victim had sustained injuries over all his body, and he suspected that the victim had been beaten and contacted the police to report the incident,“ Zaidy said when contacted by police here today.

He said a police team was dispatched to the hospital to conduct an investigation, and the doctor who conducted the examination found that the injuries on the victim’s body were the result of being beaten over the past month.

“The examination found that the victim’s right ear was swollen, there were wounds on both hands as well as bruises on both thighs and other injuries to the body.

“Police also took a statement from the victim’s ex-wife who said the victim and her son lived at the house of a male friend who is also the suspect in this case. Some neighbours also claimed that they could hear the victim and suspect fighting,“ he said.

Zaidy said the police then arrested the 36-year-old suspect who admitted that he had beaten the victim with a stick and his hands for the past month because the victim did not want to work, and often beat his own son.

“Preliminary investigations found that the suspect has five previous criminal records involving drug and criminal cases. The suspect was remanded for seven days,” he said, adding that the victim’s body had been sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital here for a post-mortem. - Bernama