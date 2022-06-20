Man beaten up in dispute over Facebook post

KUALA LUMPUR: A table talk to settle a misunderstanding over a Facebook post turned ugly as a man ended up with 12 stitches after being assaulted at a restaurant in Bandar Mahkota Cheras near here on Friday.

Kajang district deputy police chief Supt Mohd Nasir Drahman said in the 8 pm incident, the 48-year-old victim met up with two men, one of whom had allegedly uploaded a photo of his late father on Facebook and insulted him.

The discussion became heated and the two men assaulted him with an iron pipe and a chair, he said.

“The victim suffered head injuries and received 12 stitches at a private clinic,” he said in a statement last night.

He said police are looking for the two men and anyone with information on the case should contact the nearest police station or investigating officer Sjn Ahmad Faizal at 019-7691924. — Bernama