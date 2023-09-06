Man brutally stabs girlfriend 18 times in fit of jealousy

PETALING JAYA: In a fit of jealousy, an Indian national brutally stabbed his girlfriend 18 times with a parang knife in a condominium unit in Kelana Jaya here, last Friday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the details came to light when a 30-year-old suspect was caught trespassing on the train track by a Express Rail Link (ERL) auxiliary police team a day after the incident.

He said the suspect was then handed over to the police and on further interrogation, confessed to killing his 40-year-old girlfriend who is also an Indian citizen between 4pm and 6pm on June 2.

According to Mohamad Fakhrudin, the suspect killed his lover out of jealousy because he believed that the woman was having an affair with their housemate.

“A police team then went to the condominium unit to find six foreigners including a woman and a local man there,” he told a press conference at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters here today.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the suspect then led police to the victim’s room where a woman was found lying lifeless in a pool of blood. A knife, believed to be the murder weapon was also found nearby.

He said the victim who was married, left her husband and children in India to come to Malaysia with the suspect about three months ago using a social visit pass.

The victim was employed as a hairdresser in Kota Damansara while the suspect works as a restaurant waiter at a shopping complex in the federal capital.

He said the suspect along with seven other occupants of the condominium unit were remanded for seven days since June 4 to assist in the investigation under Section 302 for murder. -BERNAMA