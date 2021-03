KUCHING: A man who was trapped in a deep pit after the area he was illegally carrying out gold mining activities with two others in Gunung Tabai, Bau, near here collapsed due to soil movement on the morning of March 24 is feared dead.

Bau district police chief, DSP Poge Nyaon said the victim was found buried under the rubble by the search and rescue (SAR) team.

He said the two other men, who were also trapped, were pulled out alive from the rubble.

“During the SAR operation conducted at 11.20 am, the rescue team saw the victim’s hand in a pit but failed to remove him as he was buried under rocks and soil,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, Bau Fire and Rescue Station chief, Tawing Lingem said the SAR operation will continue at 8 am today.

He said the position of the victim was at a dangerous location due to the unstable rocks and soil movement, which could endanger the lives of the rescuers,” he said.- Bernama