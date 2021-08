KUALA LUMPUR: A man was burnt to death when the car he was driving skidded and crashed into a lorry and a roadblock before catching fire at Kilometre 407, Lembah Beringin - Tanjung Malim, of the PLUS Highway (northbound) near here, this afternoon.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said they received a distress call at about 5.14 pm before firefighters from the Tanjung Malim and Sentosa Fire and Rescue Stations rushed to the scene.

“A SsangYong car was found to be completely burnt and there was a driver in it and no other passengers were involved,“ he said when contacted tonight.

He said the victim has yet to be identified.

Several videos of the crash also went viral on social media today.- Bernama