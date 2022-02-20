Man burnt to death in car crash in Seremban

SEREMBAN: A man was burnt to death after the car he was driving caught fire along Jalan Seremban-Kuala Pilah near Balai Undang Sungai Ujong, near here, early this morning.

Seremban district police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said the 35-year-old victim was driving alone towards Kuala Pilah from Seremban when the accident happened at about 4.50am.

“The victim was believed to have lost control of the Proton Saga, causing the vehicle to skid and hit a road divider before ramming a lamp post.

“The crash caused the front portion of the car to be badly damaged and the victim was pinned in the vehicle when it caught fire,” he said in a statement.

Nanda said the victim’s body was sent to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, Seremban for an autopsy, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

