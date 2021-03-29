Man burnt to death in Sibu house fire

SIBU: A man was burnt to death in a fire that destroyed four single-storey houses at Lorong Tiong Hua early this morning.

A spokesman from Sarawak Fire and Rescue Operations Centre said the identity of the victim, who was found in the first house at about 6.30 am, has not been established.

The spokesman said a team of 21 firefighters from Sibu and Sungai Merah fire stations rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 1.55 am.

He said the fire was brought under control at 7.50 am and the total area razed was 2,230 square metres.

The cause of fire and value of losses are still being investigated.- Bernama