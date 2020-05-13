Man burnt to death in temple fire

BERUAS: A scrap metal collector was burnt to death when a temple caught fire in Jalan Baru, Ayer Tawar here early this morning.

Manjung District Police Chief ACP Nor Omar Sappi said the charred body of the 48-year-old man was found in the middle area of the temple.

“The victim lives in the temple with his 47-year-old brother and they were asleep when the fire broke out at about 3am. His brother, however, managed to escape unhurt.

“Almost 50% of the temple was destroyed. The victim’s body was sent to Seri Manjung Hospital for post-mortem,” he told reporters here today.

Nor Omar said the cause of the fire was being investigated and the case was classified as sudden death. — Bernama