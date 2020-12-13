Man caught for stabbing 20-month old baby daughter

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was arrested on the suspicion of stabbing his one-year-old baby daughter in a flat in Puchong Permai yesterday afternoon.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Abd Khalid Othman said the arrest was made after a motorcycle patrol unit from Bukit Puchong police station received a complaint from the public at around 4.30 pm.

In a statement, he said when the police arrived at the scene, they arrested a man, aged 27, who is the father of the baby and confiscated a bread knife believed used to stab the victim’s abdomen.

“The baby was then rushed to Serdang Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. The police have recorded witness statements for further investigation,” he said.

Abd Khalid said initial investigations revealed that the suspect acted in such a manner because he lost his temper and that a urine test has been conducted to determine whether he was under the influence of drugs at that time. -Bernama