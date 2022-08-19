Man caught wearing stolen panties gets two years’ jail

PETALING JAYA: A 39-year-old-man man who was caught wearing stolen panties was sentenced to 24 months’ jail by the Kota Kinabalu Magistrate’s Court for stealing the undergarment, The Star Online undergarment reports.

Muhammad Rizal Richard Abdullah, who has a fetish for wearing women’s underwear, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun to a charge of theft under Section 379 of the Penal Code, which provides for seven years’ jail, or a fine, or both, yesterday.

According to the charge sheet, Muhammad Rizal, was said to have stolen a woman’s underwear at Taman Puncak in Menggatal near here at 1.39am on Aug 11.

The man, who was shirtless at the time, was captured on CCTV stealing the panties from the woman’s balcony using a stick. She later lodged a police report.