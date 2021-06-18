Man charged for allegedly stealing 58 pieces of women’s undergarments

PETALING JAYA: A man pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of failing to provide satisfactory evidence on his possession of 58 pieces of women’s undergarments, believed to be stolen.

Ong Kok Thye, 23, entered the plea after the charge against him was read out before Magistrate M. Bharat.

According to the charge, he was alleged to be in possession of 58 pieces of women’s undergarments including panties, bras and shorts and had failed to provide satisfactory evidence on how he obtained the items.

He allegedly committed the offence at a condominium unit in Dataran Mentari, here, under Section 29 (1) of the Minor Offences Act 1955 which carries a maximum fine of RM1,000 or a jail term of not more than a year or both, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Sharifah Zafirah Syed Mustafa prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.

The court did not allow the accused bail as no surety was present and fixed Sept 9 for re-mention.

Yesterday, it was reported that a man was arrested after a woman lodged a police report after she found several pieces of her undergarments had gone missing from her condominium unit. — Bernama