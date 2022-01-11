Man charged with abusing 7 children, injuring wife

GEORGE TOWN: A 42-year-old man pleaded not guilty at two separate Sessions Courts, here, to seven counts of abusing seven of his children aged between five and 14 last year.

The stall assistant at the Tun Sardon Market made the plea after the charges were read out to him before Judge Mazdi Abdul Hamid and Judge Norsalha Hamzah.

He was charged with abusing his six daughters and a son under his care by causing injury on their body and neglecting their health at his house in Solok Tengku, Jelutong, here, between January and December 2021.

The charges, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, provide for a jail term of up to 10 years or a fine not exceeding RM20,000, or both if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutors (DPP) Rais Imran Hamid and Muhammad Shahrezal Mohd Shukri appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by counsel Md Yusuf Md Idris.

Bail was set at RM60,000 for the seven charges with one surety and the judges ordered the accused to surrender his passport and report to the nearest police station twice a month as well as not to disturb the victims and witnesses.

The courts fixed Feb 11 for mention.

Meanwhile, at the Magistrate’s Court, the accused claimed trial to a charge of injuring his Singaporean wife aged 42.

The charge was framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code which carries imprisonment of up to two years or a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

Magistrate Rosnee Mohd Radzuan set bail at RM3,000 with one surety and fixed Feb 11 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by DPP Syairah Aqilah Khalil while the accused was represented by counsel Muhamad Asri Abdul Hamid. — Bernama