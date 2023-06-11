Man charged with beating son, possession of machete

KUALA KANGSAR: A man who was arrested for punching and kicking his 12-year-old son, was today charged in the Sessions Court here on the charge of possessing a machete last week.

The accused Mohamad Zairi Mohamad Nawi, 37, pleaded not guilty to the charge of possessing a machete with a red plastic tip without any legal purpose on the side of the road in Kampung Perah, Gerik, at about 3.45 pm, Oct 30.

The charge was made under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and caning, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Firdaus Nor Azlan did not offer any bail, while the accused, who was not represented by a lawyer, did not plead for bail other than saying that no family member was present to vouch for him.

Judge Rohaida Ishak set re-mention of the case to appoint a lawyer on Dec 6 and no bail is allowed.

On Oct 30, the media reported that a 12-year-old boy was injured as a result of being punched and kicked by his biological father while at his aunt’s house in Kampung Perah, on the evening of Oct 29.

Gerik district police chief Supt Zulkifli Mahmood said preliminary investigation found that the incident happened when the 37-year-old suspect came to the house of the complainant, who is a 35-year-old Thai woman, at about 5pm.

He said the suspect then punched and kicked the child’s back, and swung a machete in his hand and almost hit the victim. - Bernama