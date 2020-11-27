Man charged with causing friend’s death, hurting ex-wife

MELAKA: A man was charged at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here for causing the death of a friend on Nov 10.

Rashidee Abd Razak, 34, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge under Section 304 (b) of the Penal Code was read out before Judge Selesabet Paya Wan.

He is accused of culpable homicide not amounting to murder which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years upon conviction or a fine or both upon conviction.

Rashidee, however, pleaded guilty to another charge, under Section 323 of the Penal Code, with hurting his 26-year-old ex-wife.

For the charge of voluntarily causing hurt, he faces imprisonment of up to one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both upon conviction.

Rashidee is accused of committing both offences at the Melaka Hospital at 6.45 pm on Nov 10.

The court fixed bail at RM7,000 with one surety and set Dec 31 for remention of the case. -Bernama