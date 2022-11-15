Man charged with causing hurt to daughter

KUALA LUMPUR: A jobless man pleaded not guilty in the Ampang Magistrate’s Court today to a charge of causing hurt to his 16-year-old daughter.

Amin Husaini Tan Abdullah, 60, is alleged to have committed the offence at his home in Ampang Jaya, at 6 pm on Sept 9.

The charge, under Section 323 of the Penal Code, provides for a maximum jail term of one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.

It is understood that the accused hit his daughter with a PVC pipe.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurfadzlin Zulhasnan proposed a bail of RM8,000 with two sureties while lawyer Mohd Faiz Fahmy Abdul Razak from the National Legal Aid Foundation, representing the accused, asked the court to reduce the sum.

“The accused has 10 children and he is unemployed due to his age and health,” said the lawyer.

Magistrate Normaizan Rahim set bail at RM3,000 with one surety and fixed Dec 29 for mention. - Bernama