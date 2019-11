KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of cheating a company director of RM182,000, over a state award which carries the ‘Datuk Seri’ title, last year.

The accused, Abd Halim Yahya, 48, made the plea after the charge was read out before Magistrate Noorasyikin Sahat.

He was accused to have duped a company director, Chen Wei Yeong, 39, to make a payment of RM182,000 to Maybank account belonging to Muhamad Amirul Hakim Abd Halim, to obtain a state award which carries the ‘Datuk Seri’ title from the Kedah state government.

Abdul Halim was alleged to have committed the offence at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, Jalan Ampang here, between May 30, 2018 and June 5, 2018 and he was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping and a fine, if convicted.

DPP Rajdeep Singh offered RM8,000 bail in one surety, however, lawyer Hazza Khalid, representing the accused, appealed for a lower bail on the grounds that he was suffering from back pain.

The court set bail at RM6,000 in one surety and Jan 17, 2020, for mention. — Bernama