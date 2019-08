PETALING JAYA: Self-employed man claimed trial in the Magistrate’s Court today to 45 counts of cheating a salesperson over the selling of 751 pieces of fake Westlife concert tickets involving RM151,956.

S. Kelvin Raj, 23, was charged with cheating Sim Ting Ting, 29, into believing that all the tickets sold were real prompting the victim to transfer RM151,956 to his Hong Leong Bank account in several transactions between March 23 and May 25, this year.

Kelvin Raj is alleged to have committed the offence at a condominium unit in Taman Serdang Raya, Seri Kembangan here.

All the charges are under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail sentence of one year to 10 years and a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohammad Fakhrurrazi Abdul Salim proposed RM50,000 bail for all charges, however, Kelvin Raj’s counsel R. Krishna Murthy asked the court for a lower bail on grounds that both his client’s parents were not working.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham set bail at RM30,000 in one surety, ordered Kelvin Raj to surrender his passport to the court and required him to report to the police station once a month.

The court fixed Sept 23 for mention. — Bernama