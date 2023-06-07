Man charged with cheating three individuals over car purchase

KUALA LUMPUR: A former employee of a car sales company was charged in two Magistrates’ Courts here today with cheating three individuals of RM37,977 in transactions over car purchases.

Muhammad Salleh Masron, 40, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In the court before Magistrate S. Mageswary, he was charged with two counts of cheating a spa employee, Siti Habibah Mokhtar, 22, and a senior executive, Farah Nornadiafatin Adzman Ali, 34, by dishonestly inducing the two women into handing over RM23,000 for the delivery of two cars -- a Myvi and an Axia.

The offence was allegedly committed at a premises in Kampung Baru here on Feb 8 and May 11 this year last,.

The charge, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years with whipping and can also be fined, if convicted.

He was allowed bail of RM5,000 with one surety and the court set Aug 14 for mention.

In the court before Magistrate Nurul Izzah Shaharuddin, Muhammad Salleh was charged with committing a similar offence by dishonestly inducing an anaesthetist, Mohammad Azlee Abdul Mutalib, 54, into handing him RM14,977.

The offence was allegedly committed at the National Heart Institute, Jalan Tun Razak here, on Aug 18 last year.

He also faced an alternative charge under Section 417 with cheating Mohammad Azlee at the same place and date.

Nurul Izzah set bail at RM4,000 with one surety and fixed Aug 4 for mention. -Bernama