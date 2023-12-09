Man charged with disposing, transferring, receiving more than RM1m in proceeds from unlawful activities

KUALA LUMPUR: A former account executive at a law firm, Abu Zarin Haron, was again brought before the Sessions Court here today where he pleaded not guilty to eight charges of disposing, transferring and receiving money that were proceeds from unlawful activities amounting to more than RM1 million.

According to the first and second charge, Abu Zarin, 46, is alleged to have disposed of RM112,000, which is believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities from his Maybank savings account at Malayan Banking Berhad, Jalan Tun Perak, Bukit Bintang here between Sept 18, 2020, and July 19, 2021.

He also faces two charges of transferring RM633,641.07, which is believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities from his Maybank savings account to another of his Maybank account at the same location between Sept 30, 2020, and Oct 15, 2021.

Abu Zarin is also charged with four counts of receiving RM886,908.70, which is believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities into his Maybank savings account through three bank accounts belonging to two women and a man at the same place between April 21, 2021, and Jan 14, 2021.

All the charges were framed under under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

He faces imprisonment of up to 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the proceeds of the unlawful activity or RM5 million, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Judge Kamarudin Kamsun allowed Abu Zarin bail of RM80,000 with one surety for all the charges and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court and report himself once a month at the nearest police station.

The court also set Sept 19 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Rohaiza Zainal prosecuted, while lawyer Kassim Ludin represented Abu Zarin.

Last June 1, Abu Zarin was charged with nine counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving almost RM1 million. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges. -Bernama