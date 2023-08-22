Man charged with hurting wife

IPOH: A senior citizen pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of voluntarily causing hurt to his wife by hitting her with a piece of wood.

R.P.P. Subramanian, 65, who is a Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) retiree, was charged with committing the offence on S. Shanta Kumari, 54, at a house on Jalan Pertama 4, Taman Pertama here at 1.14 am last Sunday (Aug 20).

The charge, framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 326A of the same law, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years, or with a fine, or with whipping, or any two of such punishments, if found guilty.

Judge Azizah Ahmad allowed him bail of RM6,000 with one surety and also ordered him not to intimidate witnesses in the case. The court set Oct 3 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Qurratu’aini Khalifah prosecuted, while lawyer Dayang Nor Emilia Azman Shah represented Subramanian.

In another case, a man was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code with criminally intimidating his wife.

G. Ganesan, 38, pleaded not guilty to the charge of criminally intimidating his wife, S. Premlata, 36, at a house at Laluan Maju 9, Taman Idaman Chemor here at about 7.30 pm last Aug 7.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Nabilah Norzam did not offer bail as the accused is the victim’s husband.

However, Ganesan’s lawyer, Nor Izawani Ahmad Jalaludin, from the National Legal Aid Foundation, requested her client to be allowed bail as he has two children, aged four and seven years, and is unemployed due to health problems following an accident.

The court allowed Ganesan bail of RM3,000 with one surety and fixed Sept 19 for mention. -Bernama