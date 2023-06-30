Man charged with killing girlfriend

IPOH: A man was charged at the Magistrate Court here today with the murder of his girlfriend last weekend.

Saini Irwandy Sofian Sani, 23, is accused of intentionally causing the death of Shahwani Abdullah, 24, between 5 pm on Saturday, June 24 and the early hours of the following day at No 4A, Persiaran Rapat Baru 20, Taman Song Choon here.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the death penalty.

No plea was recorded from the accused and Magistrate Jesseca Daimis set Aug 30 for remention pending the forensic report and appointment of counsel.

Deputy public prosecutor N. M Moganaraj Mithra appeared for the prosecution while the accused, who was not offered bail, was unrepresented.

On June 25, Bernama reported the death of a woman, who was believed to have been murdered by her boyfriend, while allegedly under the influence of drugs, at a shop lot in Taman Song Choon.

Ipoh District police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said police received information of an altercation involving a couple on the upper floor of the shop lot, from a woman at 4.34 am the same morning. -Bernama