Man charged with mother’s murder

PARIT BUNTAR: A man was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering his mother and hacking her into 15 pieces which were disposed of in a septic tank at a house.

No plea was recorded from Ng Yu Lim, 42, after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Muhammad Syaiful Akmal Mohamad Razi.

He was charged with murdering Ong Suan Bee, 68, at a house in Taman Kerian here between 2.30 am and 3 am on May 26.

The charge framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code provides the death sentence upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented.

The court fixed July 27 to obtain a medical report.

On June 4, police arrested the accused following a foul stench which led to the discovery of 15 dismembered body parts of an elderly woman in a septic tank and seized a machete, two knives, and other items believed to have been used by the suspect.

The suspect, who is the eldest of three siblings, had received treatment as a mental patient at a private hospital in Penang 20 years ago.

The suspect had not received any follow-up treatment for his condition since then, police said. — Bernama