Man charged with murder of five-year-old step son

PEKAN: The step-father of five-year-old Muhammad Hafiz Firdaus Abdullah, who died about two weeks ago, was charged in the magistrate’s court here today with the boy’s murder.

Muhamad Alias Othman, 55, who is a rubber tapper, nodded after the charge was read out to him before magistrate Azizah Ahmad.

He was charged with murdering Muhammad Hafiz Firdaus with the use of rubber tree wood and by stepping on the boy, causing the boy to be unconscious, between 10.30am and 1pm last Feb 20, before succumbing to the injuries.

The offence was allegedly committed in a rubber plantation in Kampung Air Hitam, Paloh Hinai here.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Azizah then fixed April 5 for mention for submission of documents and the forensic report.

Deputy public prosecutor Syamsul Kahar Ahmad Nadri prosecuted, while Muhamad Alias was represented by lawyer Ahmad Deniel Roslan.

On Feb 21, the media reported the death of Muhammad Hafiz Firdaus. The boy was taken to the Padang Rumbia Health Clinic for treatment and was pronounced dead.

Preliminary examination by a doctor found injuries, suspected due to abuse, such as new bruises on the chest, burn marks on soles, cuts on lips and bruises on the right eye and forehead. — Bernama