Man charged with murder of Ipoh nursing home inmate

Lai Mun Kong, 50, nodded after the charge was read out to him, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

IPOH: An inmate of a nursing home was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering a fellow inmate last week.

Lai Mun Kong, 50, nodded after the charge was read out to him, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He was charged with murdering Lim Han Tong, 42, in a toilet at Pusat Jagaan Maju Jaya, Chemor, near here, between 6am and 6.50am on Aug 24.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the death sentence upon conviction.

Magistrate Jesseca Daimis set Sept 29 for mention and document submissions.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Aqilah Syaza Ariffin appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented. - Bernama