KOTA KINABALU: A man has been charged with murder of a youth here in February last year.

However, no plea was recorded from Sisal Benigno, aged 41 and from Sandakan, after the charge was read out before Magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun today.

Sisal was charged with murdering Mohamad Nazim Khairol, then 18, in front of a building near a restaurant at Asia City here between 8.30pm and 9pm on Feb 18, 2018.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The court set May 22 for mention. — Bernama