Man charged with murdering girlfriend’s son

MELAKA: A man was charged in the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering his girlfriend’s three-year-old son.

Muhammad Firman Hakimie Abdul Rahman, 25, was charged with intentionally causing the death of Muhammd Haziq Damiri Najli at a house in Taman Paya Emas, Cheng in the Melaka Tengah district between 5.30 am and 6.30 am last July 6.

The man, who is a printing machine repairman, is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides the death penalty, if convicted.

No plea was recorded after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Sharda Shienha Mohd Suleiman, who then fixed Aug 23 for mention and submission of the post-mortem report on the child.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Wardah Ishhar, while lawyer Datuk Hanif Hasan represented the accused.

Meanwhile, the child’s mother, Nurasyiqin Syaqiqah A. Ramlee, 24, was charged with neglecting the boy by leaving him in Muhammad Firman’s care.

She was charged under Section 31 (1)(a) of the Child Act with committing the offence at the same place, time and date.

The woman faced a maximum fine of RM20,000 or imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both, if found guilty.

Judge Darmafikri Abu Adam allowed her bail of RM15,000 with one surety and also ordered the woman to report herself at a police station every month, as well as to not intimidate witnesses in the case.

She was also ordered to surrender her passport to the court.

The court set Aug 23 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor N. Sivashangari prosecuted, while Nurasyiqin Syaqiqah was represented by lawyer Umar Zulkarnain.-Bernama