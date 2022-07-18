Man charged with murdering wife, infant son

JOHOR BAHRU: A ship cleaner was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering his wife and infant son at a house in Kampung Bakar Batu here earlier this month.

Mohamad Amir Nazri Mohd Adam, 24, nodded his head in understanding when the charges against him were read out before Magistrate Mohd Zulhilmi Ibrahim.

No confession was recorded from the accused as the murder case was under the purview of the High Court.

For the first charge, Mohammad Amir Nazri was accused of killing Hajar Nursyahirin Rosman, 26, a housewife, at 11.30 am, while in the second charge, he was accused of murdering his two-month-old son Hans Mohamad Thaqeef at 11.40 am.

He was accused to have committed the offences at No. 44, Jalan Dewasa, Kampung Bakar Batu on July 4, and both charges were framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the death penalty, if convicted.

The court set Aug 18 for re-mention of the case to obtain post-mortem and chemistry reports.

The accused was also ordered to be sent to Permai Hospital here for a mental evaluation.

Deputy public prosecutors Muhammad Qaiyyum Ramlan, Muhammad Syafiq Mohd Ghazali and Danial Munir prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.

Media previously reported that the man was arrested on July 4 in the Permas Jaya area here, a few hours after the bodies of his wife and son were found in front of their house, in Kampung Bakar Batu.

The man was arrested while riding a motorcycle naked at 2.45 pm and the police also seized a meat cleaver from him. — Bernama