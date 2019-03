SUNGAI PETANI: The operator of child care centre Pusat Jagaan Anak-Anak Cahaya Amal Bistari pleaded not guilty in the magistrate’s court here today to two counts of operating or taking part in the management of the unregistered care centre.

Zainal Abidin Abu Samah, 56, made the plea before Magistrate Nadhirah Abdul Rahim.

He was charged with operating or taking part in the management of Pusat Jagaan Anak-Anak Cahaya Amal Bistari, which was not registered under the Care Centres Act 1993, at No 959-972, Off Jalan Zamrud 6, Taman Pekan Baru here at 4.23pm on Sept 12 last year.

The second charge, also for a similar offence, involving the centre’s branch at No 37, Lorong BLM 5/20, Bandar Laguna Merbok here at 3.18pm on Sept 13 last year.

Both the charges were made under Section 5(1) of the Care Centres Act 1993, which provides a maximum fine of RM10,000, or imprisonment for up to two years, or both, if found guilty.

The court set April 25 for mention.

Prosecuting officers from the Social Welfare Department, Mohd Firzami Idris and Nursuriyani Mohd Noor , prosecuted, while lawyer Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan represented Zainal Abidin. — Bernama