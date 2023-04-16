Man charged with sending lewd pictures via WhatsApp

ALOR SETAR: A part-time employee at a government agency pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court, here today, to a charge of sending obscene communications with the intention of annoying others, through the WhatsApp application, about two years ago.

Muhammad Zakir Ramli, 29, is accused of knowingly making and sending photographs of an obscene nature, using the WhatsApp application, between 7.30 am on May 20, 2021, and 3.02 am on May 28, 2021.

The photographs were seen on May 28, 2021, at 12.11 pm, at a factory in Jalan Bukit Wang, Kampung Padang Panjang, Jitra.

The charge is framed under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) and punishable under Section 233(3) of the same law, which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for not more than one year, or both, upon conviction.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) prosecuting officer, Nazrul Nizam Mohd Zameri, then asked the court to impose a bail of RM1,000 in one surety.

However, the accused, who was not represented by a lawyer, appealed for a lower bail amount on the grounds that he works part-time with a salary of around RM1,400 a month, and has to support his wife and a one-year-old child.

Judge Jean Sharmila Jesudason then allowed the accused a bail of RM800 in one surety, and set May 22 as the date for the submission of documents and the appointment of a lawyer. - Bernama