Man charged with wife’s murder in Ipoh

IPOH: A man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his wife in Kampung Tawas last month.

Ibrahim Abdullah, 51, nodded his understanding of the charge which was read out before Magistrate Jesseca Daimis.

However, no plea was recorded as the case falls under the purview of the High Court.

Ibrahim was alleged to have murdered Fatimah Manikam Abdullah, 44, at their house at Lorong Tawas 5, Kampung Tawas between 10pm on Jan 26 and 3.05pm on Jan 27.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries a mandatory death sentence if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Syahirah Azahar prosecuted, while the accused was not represented.

The court set April 13 for remention of the case pending medical report.

-Bernama