Man cheated of handphone by buyer using fake cash

KUALA LUMPUR: A man allegedly fell victim to a fake money transaction when selling his mobile phone to a local woman on Sept 20.

Kajang District Police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the victim became aware of the fraud after he failed to deposit 17 RM100 notes he received into his bank account.

“Earlier, the victim had advertised a mobile phone that he wanted to sell on Facebook, and after agreeing to a price offer of RM1,950, he met the suspect who came in a brown Kia Cerato car driven by a man at the Billion Shopping Centre in Bandar Teknologi Kajang.

“The suspect handed over 17 RM100 notes and five RM50 notes. After concluding the transaction, the victim went to deposit the money into his account and realised that all the RM100 notes were not accepted by the cash deposit machine (CDM),“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said only the RM50 notes that the victim received were genuine and it was understood that the victim had sold his mobile phone to raise capital for business.

Mohd Zaid advised the public to be wary of fraud using counterfeit money and not to act in haste when making purchases in cash or Cash On Delivery (COD).

“Identify the individuals who you’re dealing with first and check the latest modus operandi (of fraudsters) through the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department’s Facebook and Royal Malaysia Police’s Cyber ​​Crime Alert,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated according to Section 489B of the Penal Code. - Bernama