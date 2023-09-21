Man cheats death as giant tree falls on vehicle

LABUAN: A man narrowly escaped being crushed when a giant tree unexpectedly crashed down onto his parked Naza Ria vehicle during a heavy downpour soon after he had stepped out.

The incident took place at Jalan Kampung Ganggarak around 4pm during a heavy downpour, leaving bystanders astounded by what had happened.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed, had temporarily parked his car by the roadside, but was shocked to see his Naza Ria car beneath the massive tree when he returned to his vehicle shortly, but must have thanked god for sparring him a potentially fatal accident.

An emergency response team from the Layang-Layangan Fire Station swiftly arrived at the scene to clear the tree and extricate vehicle from beneath the tree.

The victim said the incident serves as a poignant reminder of the unpredictable hazards that can arise during adverse weather conditions.

“It reminds us the importance of remaining vigilant and cautious even in seemingly routine situations, as life’s twists and turns can often take us by surprise,” he said. -Bernama