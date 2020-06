IPOH: A part-time lorry driver pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to two counts of attempted murder of three policemen manning two different roadblocks in Simpang Pulai and Gopeng last month.

Mohammad Aguib Roslan, 26 from Kampar claimed trial after the charges were read out to him before Judge Azman Abu Hassan.

According to the first charge sheet, Mohammad Aquib rammed his Toyota Avanza into a roadblock on Jalan Sultan Nazrin Shah (Chandan Desa), Simpang Pulai, knowing that his actions could cause the death of Lance Corporal Mohd Hasanudin Hassan who was manning the roadblock at 10.30 am on May 27.

The second charge stated that 30 minutes later at about 11am, the accused rammed into another roadblock at Km19.7 Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur (Kuala Lumpur-bound), Gopeng manned by Lance Corporal Shahrul Muhairi Muha and Lance Corporal Ahmad Shahribi Zainun.

Mohammad Aquib was charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder for both offences, and he could face a maximum 10-year jail term and fine, if found guilty.

When asked by Azman about his actions, the accused said he had been influenced by a friend in the same vehicle to ram through the roadblocks as they had criminal records.

Azman allowed him bail of RM5,000 in one surety for all charges and set July 9 for re-mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Naidatul Athirah Azman prosecuted while Muhammad Aquib was unrepresented.

Meanwhile, in the Magistrate’s Court, Mohammed Aquib and his two friends pleaded guilty to defying the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Mohammed Aquib was fined RM1,000 in default three months jail while Mohamad Ikhwan Fahmieze Loddin, 21 and Mohd Ashaduzzaman Mohd Khokon Mia, 23 were sentenced to three months in jail each from the date of their arrest on May 27.

For obstructing the duties of policemen at the Simpang Pulai and Gopeng roadblocks, Mohammed Aquib was fined RM5,000 while his two friends were sentenced to nine months jail each from the date of arrest. — Bernama