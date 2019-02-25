Man claims trial to abusing 4-year-old daughter

KUALA LUMPUR: A man pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to the physical abuse of his four-year-old daughter causing her to suffer injuries on the body and legs.

The 32-year-old accused made the plea after the charge was read before Magistrate Dr Gan Chee Keong.

The man, who worked as an account manager in his own company, was charged with intentionally abusing the girl causing the victim to suffer injuries on the body and legs at a house in Sentul at 12.30 am, on Jan 3.

The charge under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a jail term of up to 20 years or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor, Akmal Anuar appeared for the prosecution while the accused was not represented.

The court did not allow the accused bail due to the severity of the injuries sustained by the victim and set March 12 for mention. — Bernama